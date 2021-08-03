As the Sturgis Rally rolls into town, motorcycle safety is a must

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With Sturgis just a few days away, more motorcyclists are on the roads across the state.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of motorcycles roll in to the Black Hills for the Sturgis Rally.

Ken Farmer is from North Carolina. This is his 27th year out in the Black Hills for the Sturgis Rally. Farmer says the roads are getting packed.

“We got here Monday and it was not bad at all but they are coming in droves. You got a lot of people in campers and trucks, pulling in trailers to a motorcycle event,” Farmer said.

Over the last few days, there have been multiple motorcycle crashes.

“We ran into a fatality accident over the weekend, we ran into some accidents yesterday even,” Sgt. Scott Sitzes said.

Sgt. Scott Sitzes with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says with the increase in motorcycles across the Black Hills, all drivers should be taking extra precautions.

That includes being aware of your surroundings and not speeding.

“Motorcyclists, they are in charge of their own safety so defensive driving is a big thing. We’ve said before that the right of way doesn’t mean a whole lot if you’re getting hit,” Sgt. Sitzes said.

“Keep your mind on what you are doing on the highway, not anything else. You want to sightsee, pull off the road then take pictures, look then. It’s the only thing you have to do in order to get home in one piece,” Farmer said.

The South Dakota Office of Highway Safety says every August during the motorcycle rally, South Dakota’s population increases by about 50 percent.