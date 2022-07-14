RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The latest monitor shows areas of drought are once again spreading. Most of the western half of the state is under moderate to severe drought.

As most people try to stay cool over the next couple of weeks, firefighters are preparing for wildfires to ignite.

“With these high temperatures and like today, the high winds are very drying and with that these finer fuels that really carry the fuel of the grasses and small shrubs, they dry out very rapidly in the high heat, in the sun and the wind and they are very ready to ignite,” Fire Chief Jeremy Walla, Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Dept., said.

The rain we’ve been seeing over the last couple months has been helpful in keeping the fire danger down, but State Wildland Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo says it might not be enough.

“If I could use one word to describe this year it’s variable. There’s been places across the state that have gotten copious amounts of precipitation, Northeastern South Dakota is most notable. But then there are other places that remain very dry, the far Southeastern part of the state, the Southern tier counties and parts of the Black Hills have been very dry. It’s been spotty, precipitation has been good where it’s been gotten but other places remain dry,” Clabo said.

Three things you can do to prevent any kind of fire from starting out here in the Black Hills are; don’t park your car in tall grass, make sure the chains on your trailer aren’t dragging and be careful where you throw your cigarette buds away.

“An escaped campfire, any of those things can very easily ignite,” Chief Walla said.

The Whispering Volunteer Fire Department expects to be busy in August and September, but it asks everyone to be fire cautious during this time.

Another challenge fire departments are facing is a lack of volunteers. If you’re interested in joining, reach out to your local fire department and ask what you can do.