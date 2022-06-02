RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With warmer weather comes more hikers. Out in the Black Hills, people are already making their way to the trails.

In the Black Hills, there are hundreds of trails that thousands of people use each year.

On Thursday, Sara and Taylor Aguirre from Florida are taking on the Buzzard’s Roost Trail.

“We like being outdoors, we like seeing different areas. This had a good overlook so we wanted to see the sites because we are visiting and we really wanted to get our dogs exercise so we brought them along,” Sara Aguirre, hiker, said.

The two say they like to hike often, but they always do so safely.

“Got our hiking boots on so that we have foot protection, we have a first aid kit and plenty of water,” Taylor Augierre, hiker, said.

Lt. David Switzer with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says it’s important to practice safe hiking to avoid dangerous situations.

“Always plan for the worst-case scenario so plan on going out and getting wet so take an emergency blanket, wear the proper type of shoes and if you have room in your backpack, pack some extra undergarments,” Lt. David Switzer, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

So if you choose to hike out in the Black Hills this summer, make sure to plan ahead, pack your essentials, and always let someone know where you are going.

As more people move to the Black Hills, along with the hundreds of thousands of tourists that come each year, first responders are expecting a busy summer.