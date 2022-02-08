SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Local veterans spoke passionately on Tuesday night in front of South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds and the director of the Sioux Falls Veterans Affairs health care system at a town hall. Army veteran Kirk Nelson served in Iraq and Afghanistan; he now lives in the Sioux Falls area.

“I’ve been a part of the Sioux Falls VA system since 2017. I’ve had multiple conditions, physical and mental,” Nelson said. “Nothing has really been fixed.”

He shared how he has felt.

“The biggest thing I want to get across is I feel as if I am just another number at the VA,” Nelson said.

Navy veteran Matthew Mosher of Sioux Falls took issue with how impactful questions about mental health were introduced.

“And the nurse turns to the computer and goes, ‘Well I have to ask you these questions now: have you ever thought about hurting yourself or another person?'” Mosher said.

Rounds says the issues are not unique to this part of the country.

“We know that across the entire country the VA is struggling with trying to provide community care services, but here in Sioux Falls it seems to be magnified because for years, this facility has done such a great job in providing care and now in the last year or so these veterans are not happy,” Rounds said.

Courtney VanZanten of Madison served in the Air Force. She talked about how she went to the Sioux Falls VA in late November for a psychiatry appointment.

“It took 70 days for me to get an appointment,” VanZanten said. “Thank God I was not suicidal; the VA didn’t know that. Thank God I have gone through enough therapy to get me through.”

Lisa Simoneau, director of the VA Sioux Falls health care, shared what her message would be to a veteran unhappy with their care with the Sioux Falls VA system.

“We’re aware of a lot of the problems that were mentioned, we are working actively to improve the system,” Simoneau said.

She says she was happy she came Tuesday night.

“We’re working with them to ensure they get the care that they expect and deserve,” Simoneau said.

If you are a veteran and are struggling with mental health, you can call 800-273-8255 and then press 1. You are also able to text 838255. You can also begin a confidential chat here; click on “How do I talk to someone right now?”.