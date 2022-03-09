RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The jump in gas prices is making it harder for people to fill up their vehicle, especially if you’re on a fixed income. But local public transportation is trying to offer some relief.

You may have experienced some sticker shock recently after filling up your car with gas. That’s why Rapid City is reminding people there are public transportation options.

“If you were to utilize Rapid Ride for a month and not drive your car at all, it would be 30 dollars that you would be spending. Otherwise, you would be fueling your tank and I can tell you with my vehicle it’s about 60 to 70 dollars, probably more now, every two weeks that I’m driving so that’s huge savings,” Megan Gould, Rapid Transit Division Manager, said.

The Rapid Transit System says it can help people get to work, school or just around town.

“Rapid Ride initially is a little intimidating when you are looking at the routes but if you have any questions, where the stops are when they are going to be there, reach out to us. We are more than happy to help you. Once you are on the bus and get confused or have questions the drivers are very knowledgeable and can guide you any which way you need to be going,” Gould said.

Essentially, Rapid Ride and Dial-a-Ride can take you anywhere you need to go in Rapid City.

This public transportation system has been around for many years, but the city is strongly encouraging people to take advantage of it during this time.

“We’re doing this to offer an option for the community. And to utilize our fixed-route system and save some resources during the month and they can use that for something else,” Darrell Shoemaker, City of Rapid City, said.

An option to consider is as many people figure out how to pay for more expensive gas.

Rapid Ride has bus stops located all around town where people can be picked up. Dial-a-Ride is specific to people with disabilities. It offers curb-to-curb or door-to-door transportation services.