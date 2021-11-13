As flu season ramps up, doctors remind people to get flu shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Doctors are reminding people now is the time to get your flu shot.

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels with Sanford Health says they’re seeing a lower number of people vaccinated for the flu this year when compared with last year.

“There is a group of physicians, of which I am one, that are concerned that our flu season this year is going to be worse than last year, by far, and even worse than a traditional flu season because last year was almost non-existent,” Cauwels said.

He says normally at this time of year at Sanford, they are about 50-percent vaccinated in their patient population, but right now they’re at 31-percent.

