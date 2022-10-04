BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — The arrival of fall in South Dakota equals hunting season for some people. If not practiced safely, hunting can lead to a dangerous situation.

Fall and winter months in the Black Hills can be a busy time for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

“We see a wide variety of injuries, unfortunately, we’ve seen deaths and we saw lost hunters. We’ve had lost hunters that have been rescued and we’ve had lost hunters that have passed away and we’ve had gunfire accidents with hunting,” Lt. David Switzer, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Lt. David Switzer with the Sheriff’s Office says there are plenty of ways hunters can avoid these dangerous situations.

“Well first thing, if you are hunting with a firearm, wear your orange. Second, hunt with a buddy. If you like to go out alone, that’s great but take the precautions,” Lt. Switzer said.

Some of the most important essentials you can bring with you while hunting are an emergency blanket, a fire starter, and of course water.

Game, Fish and Parks says to be aware of your surroundings. As the temperatures cool off, it’s important to be prepared for different weather conditions.

“Telling somebody where you are and when you plan to return, your hunt plan, is one of the biggest and easiest things you can do so they can know when you are returning and where you are at,” Clint Whitley, Naturalist, said.

Game, Fish and Parks says people can find out where to hunt in the Black Hills in the Public Hunting Atlas.