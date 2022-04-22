SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local artists are getting some community support from the Sioux Falls Arts Council.

This year, the arts council launched their artist microgrant program, offering grants ranging from $250 to $500 for local artists to use in any way they wish. For some creators, they are using the money to give back to the community.

Kyrie Dunkley is hard at work creating the ribbon skirts and shirts for the honoring ceremony at Washington High School next month. She is able to make these pieces for the seniors thanks to the microgrant she received from the Sioux Falls Arts Council.

“I wanted to use this grant to help the seniors you know, if they don’t have a family member or somebody to reach out to that can help them create a ribbon shirt or a ribbon skirt and it’s not a requirement to have, it’s just something that will encourage them to be proud of who they are and where they come from,” said Dunkley, owner of Shinin Star Style.

Each student was able to design the piece in a way that was meaningful to them.

“I see a sense of pride, an increase in confidence in their self esteem, being happy that they are achieving their goals and receiving something for it,” said Dunkley.

Dunkley is just one of several artists who are a part of the microgrant program, all using the money in whatever way they see best.

“They can use it for anything. They can apply for materials, maybe they need some equipment upgrades, a lot for capacity building, so if they want to take a class or if they want to kind of advance some of the things that they already have and are doing,” said Kellen Boice, executive director of the Sioux Falls Arts Council.

Artists are encouraged to apply for the grants, which are given out on a quarterly basis.

“Being able to hand a check over to an artist and not have a lot of strings attached to that and just to allow them to create and to say we see you and we believe in what you’re doing,” said Boice.

Creating art with community support.

“You can’t be an artist without the support of your community,” said Dunkley.

The applications for the second quarterly grant are opened now until May 2. You can find the details and link to apply on the Sioux Falls Arts Council website.