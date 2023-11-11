SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine local artists are working on Creative Creatures animal murals at the Great Plains Zoo.

Without much time to be ‘monkeying around’ the artists will be busy working on their murals of the zoo’s animal residents each weekend in November. The original murals will be created on the large, white wall in the zoo lobby. The public is welcome to watch them work on their art while visiting the zoo.

The artists’ work will be unveiled at the second annual Creative Creatures Art Show held on Saturday, November 25 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. At this cardinal event, staff and ambassador animals will be in the lobby to greet visitors.

Of course, it would be unbearable to not have kids involved. So, on the day of the show, kids can stop in and help color a banner that will welcome African lions to Sioux Falls in the summer of 2024.

Kids of all ages can learn about the zoo’s field work to bring back the black-footed ferret and how you can spot these nocturnal creatures at night.

Creative Creatures is included with zoo admission.