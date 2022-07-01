SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A festival dedicated to skateboarding rolls into Sioux Falls next week, and a downtown art gallery is marking the occasion with a special show in a new space.

A long list of local artists used skateboard decks as their canvas for the Innoskate Skate Deck Art Show.

“Skateboarding brings a lot of people from all over our community that might not often have the opportunity to be shown in an exhibit like this, so to have this kind of collection of community and artists is really special,” Rehfeld’s Art & Framing General Manager Erin Castle said.

There are 65 boards on the walls at Rehfeld’s Art & Framing. The 56 artists are showcasing a variety of styles, including painting, sculpting, and printing, and no two boards are alike.

“I have little children that are involved that love skateboarding and art. I have tattoo artists that get an opportunity to put their artwork on a board instead of someone’s skin permanently,” Castle said.

“I am a printmaker and I wanted to represent printmaking,” Local artist Chad Nelson said.

Chad Nelson is an art teacher at Augustana University and Brandon Valley High School. He used a skateboard deck to create a print matrix and has two pieces in the show.

“One is about learning and the sacrifices one makes to learn and the other one is just kind of a tribute to some of the strong women that are in my life,” Nelson said.

The Innoskate Skate Deck Art Show is also the first event in Rehfeld’s new space.

“The underground has been under construction really diligently for the last three to four months, however, we’ve been here for about two years and have been chipping away at the space but really with this show it kind of sped up the process for us, gave us a little urgency,” Castle said.

“I think this is going to have a strong future and going to be an important part of the Sioux Falls art scene,” Nelson said.

A majority of the boards are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association.