Artists showcase work at Brookings Summer Art Festival

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Artists in KELOLAND and from around the nation got a chance to showcase their art Saturday.

Thousands of people filled Pioneer Park for the Brookings Summer Art Festival.

“This is really an outdoor showcase of some of the best art in the region, and national artist are here,” Shari Avery said.

Shari Avery is the publicity director for the festival. She say the event only had a few stands when it first started.

“It started in 1971 with just fifteen booths,” Avery said.

Now, 48 years later, the festival has grown with 200 artists here in Brookings showcasing their work.

“We’ve been doing the Brookings Art Festival off and on since the 80s. It’s always been a very good show for us. The crowds are appreciative and large,” Steve Schroeder said.

“This is the first year that we’ve been doing shows more seriously. We have about one or two each month. Jordan, my husband, is from Brookings, so we were like we have to do the Brookings arts fair,” Grace Vanderbush said.

Both artists and organizers agree that events like this are important for the community.

“I think it’s just a really great opportunity to connect people with artists in the community,” Vanderbush said.

“It gives people a greater appreciation of what’s going on,” Schroeder said.

“Being able to have something that’s tangible and you can touch it, and see it and feel it, that’s important,” Avery said.

If you didn’t get a chance to check out the festival today, it will be running Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.