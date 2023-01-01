SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local artists are joining together to raise money for students in the Sioux Falls School District with an art show.

16-year-old Carly Rickenbaugh and 19 other artists are teaming up for Operation HopeFULL.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to raise funds to pay off student lunches,” Cain said.

Organizer and owner of SuFu Creative Events Heather Cain began the organization in August of 2022. Every month the group picks a specific organization and does an art show for them.

“Most of our shows that we do, we collect items. Clothes, gift cards, things like that, that can help people in the different organizations. With this one, this is our first one where we’re actually trying to collect funds,” Cain said.

Rickenbaugh is a sophomore at Tri-Valley. She wants to donate her art to help other students.

“I’m in high school now, and we get school lunches and stuff, and I feel like it’s a few less kids eating lunch at school since it was it’s not free anymore,” Rickenbaigh said.

The goal is to raise at least $5000 for students in the Sioux Falls School District. Cain says the community support they have received is heartwarming.

“There’s kids out there that need to eat, so it’s nice to see different businesses, different groups, just saying like, hey, we see this need, and this is great, and we would absolutely back this being as big as it can be,” Cain said.

The fundraiser will be held at the Falls Overlook Cafe, on January 21st from 11-5.