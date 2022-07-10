BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend brought the Brookings Summer Arts Festival, with artists able to showcase their artwork for the community

“We’re almost close to 200 art booths, but we have a total close to 270 booths including the children’s antiques and living history the edibles and naturals food booth,” Shari Avery said.

Publicity Director Shari Avery says artists and their work come from around the country.

“The Brookings Summer Art Festival was founded 51 years ago. A lot of grassroots things went into it, a lot of discussions at a coffee shop. It’s obviously evolved and had a long history of sharing the arts, we’re talking about the art, we’re talking about some of our heritage arts, of course, our performing arts with our entertainment. We really want people to come and feel the festival,” Avery said.

Joeline Steffan is an artist from Nebraska who says she has been coming to this festival for the past 30 years.

“I’ve loved artwork all my life, and in 1990 we lost a second child you know, so sometimes it takes an event like that, and the art was a therapy for me,” Steffan said.

“The best thing I think about the festival is that you get to meet the artist who, it’s concept to creation. It is their baby, they created, dreamed up that item,” Avery said.

“I just started painting as a hobby, and pretty soon somebody said you now go to an art show, and I went to a couple shows in the area, but I kept hearing about the Brookings Summer Art Festival, and I had to try it out,” Steffan said.

Most of Steffan’s artwork is based on Midwestern scenery.

“We farm, my husband and I, so I have a lot of ag-related scenes that I do,” Steffan said.

Dave Hubner is one of the festival’s founders as well as a potter from Bushwell, South Dakota.

“I like history, and pottery is part of history,” Hubner said.