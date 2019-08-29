Artists create pieces to highlight addiction and recovery for Friday art show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty artists are joining together to tell their stories of addiction and recovery Friday.

The artists’ pieces will be on display during the 7th Annual Tallgrass Recovery Art Show. The show is free and open to the public from 5-9 p.m. this Friday night. It’s all about stamping down the stigma attached to drug and alcohol addiction.

“We want people to have the opportunity to tell their story of what it looks like for them and their families to be addicted or in recovery,” organizer Joan Zephier said.

“You don’t wake up one day and decide, this is what I want to do. It just ends up to be that way and a lot of people don’t every make it out of that,” photographer Gabby Pike said.

The Tallgrass Recovery Art Show is this Friday at the Post Pilgrim Gallery. The gallery is located in the lower level of the Last Stop CD Shop on E 10th St.