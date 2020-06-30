Artist Zach DeBoer finishes new mural near East Bank Depot in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls artist is hoping his new mural will be a bright addition to downtown Sioux Falls. Zach DeBoer has spent the past month working on a piece near the newly remodeled East Bank Depot.

Located in the heart of the downtown railyard area, this building that houses Monks had a large canvas begging to be transformed.

“I’m an artist and my medium, I like to say I’m a placemaker. I think about the environments that these things sit in. That they’re not just supposed to be pretty or beautiful, they’re also supposed to create a feeling, create an environment, create a safer space, create a place people want to visit,” DeBoer said.

Zach DeBoer is the local artist commissioned by the building owner to rejuvenate the space.

“Did a little research, found a historic photo that’s actually a photo that was taken just on the other side of the tracks here and just up the road a little bit. You can actually make out the Crane building in the photo,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer says the train in the photo is likely from the St. Paul/Chicago line that would have been serviced by the East Bank Depot nearby. The colors and design also serve a purpose. The mural looks a lot like the Sioux Falls flag.

“I wanted to throw another little Sioux Falls reference in there. Something that’s a little more contemporary than the photo is and that something that was bright and colorful that kind of represented all of us so yeah, I included that as well,” DeBoer said.

Murals are becoming a big part of DeBoer’s work. Last fall, he helped coordinate a collection by Raven and is responsible for the Greetings From Sioux Falls piece.

“Listen, I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t designed a little bit for selfies. Yeah for sure and photo shoots and things like that. It’s very bright. It’s very bold. It’s something that works up close when it’s abstracted and then it also works nicely from far away. Obviously the folks at Covert Cellars can enjoy that out on the patio. It will make a nice backdrop to any happy hours they might be having out here,” DeBoer said.

Upgrading the spot for years to come.

DeBoer says he keeps a list of blank spaces in downtown where he thinks murals would make sense. He also thinks the new downtown parking ramp would be a good place to feature some artwork.