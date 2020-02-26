Artist John Green illustrates Books 4 Kids new book cover

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – A new book is teaching kids about the importance of conservation. And Tuesday, students at Dakota Prairie Elementary met the artist who played a role in the book’s creation.

It’s an exciting day for some Brookings elementary students. They are getting to meet professional artist John Green.

“I’ve never seen an artist, I’ve seen an author, but not an artist,” 3rd grader, Sydney Kesteloot said.

The Books 4 Kids Program teaches children character-building lessons through books. Tuesday the organization released ‘A Day in the Life,’ with the cover illustration done by Green.

“The big messages in it is protecting our land, protecting the earth,” CEO Books 4 Kids Program, Coleen Liebsch said. “I was approached by a conservation group that asked me to write the book and as soon as they brought up the topic of the book, the only person I wanted to have do the cover of the book was John Green, his passion for it shows through it in every picture that he has.”

“I thought it would be a good opportunity to let the kids know what’s going on out there and it’s our responsibility to start doing something about it before we lose everything with our environment and wildlife, and I’m just proud to be part of this project,” artist John Green said.

A good lesson at any age.

“He did such a beautiful job on the books so it was so wonderful to be able to see the kids and for them to be able to meet a famous artist,” Liebsch said.

“It really conveys an important message and I thought this is right up my alley,” Green said.

This book is also the group’s first coloring book.

