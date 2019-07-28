Artist Darwin Wolf sculpts Rich Greeno Memorial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A statue of a legendary Sioux Falls coach is closer to being complete.

During Saturday night’s Levitt Shell performance sculptor Darwin Wolf worked on the Rich Greeno Memorial Statue.

Greeno was a track and cross country coach at Lincoln High School and the University of Sioux Falls for over a decade and inspired thousands of students to push themselves on and off the track.

Wolf says he’s been working on the sculpture for about 6 months. He says once it’s finished, the sculpture will go get casting.

“It’s intimidating. It’s more and more of an honor every time I talk with someone who knows him and tells me Greeno’s stories,” Darwin Wolf said.

Once completed, Wolf says they hope to put the statue on the bike trail near Tuthill Park.