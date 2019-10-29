“Articles of a Treaty” exhibit showcases Native American culture and history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new exhibit at Avera’s Prairie Center is helping people learn more about Native American culture and history. It’s all part of a partnership between Avera Health and the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies.

From artwork to poems, you’ll find that and much more in the “Articles of a Treaty” exhibit at Avera’s Prairie Center. It’s all about the 1848 Fort Laramie Treaty.

“That was a treaty between United States of America and the Oceti Sakowin Confederacy, who today we would call the Sioux Nation,” director for Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies, Craig Howe said.

When you go through the exhibit you can read the different articles, poems and view artwork. You can also use your smart phone to scan codes and hear music.

“There’s 17 articles and they specify all aspects of this peace relationship between the United States and Oceti Sakowin Confederacy,” Howe said. “We use these creative individuals, artists, poets, and musicians to interpret those 17 articles of the treaty, so you can see the diversity of Lakota art by looking at the artworks, and then there’s 17 poems and there’s all these different genres of writing poetry and then the songs are varied as well.”

“We’ve done a lot to try to bring awareness and to increase not only knowledge of our employees about culture, but also the city of Sioux Falls,” director of tribal relations with Avera Health, JR LaPlante said.

The exhibit was put up in the beginning of October and people have until about November 7 to check it out.

“We just want to keep it here long enough to give the public an opportunity to come in and learn about a topic that is not well publicized across our area,” LaPlante said.

The exhibit is open to the public. LaPlante says they started the exhibit in October since it’s the same month as Native Americans’ Day.