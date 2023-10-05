SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is offering people an opportunity to shop, sip wine and take in some art.

First Friday in downtown Sioux Falls will have a slightly different feel in October.

“Art & Wine Walk is an event where over 30 downtown businesses stay open late and offer wine samples and then host a local artist,” DTSF Marketing Director Tenley Schwartz said.

The Art & Wine Walk will feature businesses ranging from art galleries to hotels to bars & restaurants, and each will offer a unique experience.

“You’ll see anything from live music to sculptors to potters to painters,” Schwartz said.

And don’t be afraid to ask questions.

“Ask them about their process; ask them about what they’re doing. Artists are usually happy to explain what they spend so much time on,” Schwartz said.

“To get to see them and put the faces to the artwork and to celebrate that and to lift their voices up is just a really great opportunity,” Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center Lead Curator Jana Anderson said.

The Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion will put a spotlight on its “Say It Loud” exhibit during the Art & Wine Walk. Anderson says it celebrates design professionals.

“Architects, designers, engineers, interior designers, all sorts of people that are a part of creating the built environment,” Anderson said.

If you’d like to pair wine with your art…

“There’s a punch card with ten samples for $25 or you can buy wine by the glass for $5. You can get those at any participating location or you can stop at the DTSF tent in front of Shriver Square and take care of it there,” Schwartz said.

Where you go from there is up to you.

The Art & Wine Walk runs from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday in downtown Sioux Falls.