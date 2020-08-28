Art show features stories of addiction and recovery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Tallgrass Recovery Art Show this Friday in Sioux Falls is giving people dealing with addiction to drugs and alcohol an outlet to talk about it.

More than 25 pieces will be on display at Post Pilgrim Gallery Friday night. Creator Joan Zephier says everyone is welcome to attend the event. She says the pandemic has caused a lot of struggle for people in addiction and recovery.

“We’re already isolated as a group and then to add something that we’re really isolated, so relapse was higher,” Zephier said.

The Recovery Art Show is free and is open from 6-9 p.m. at Post Pilgrim. There will be food and “live” music. Masks are required for the event.