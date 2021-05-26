Art on the airwaves; IPSO turns local radio into art show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new art gallery it putting art on the airwaves. The ISPO Gallery has always been a hub for featuring the works of local artists. They’re adapting to the pandemic by turning their latest exhibit a radio show. But not like any one you’ve seen or heard.

Artist Wyatt Dickson is usually found working in their field of Graphic Design.

“I’m more of a visual artist, I would say, than anything else,” Dickson said.

This week, he’s taking his art on the airwaves. He’s doing two live, radio art-shows as a part of the IPSO Gallery’s latest exhibit. It’s called ‘Art Sounds.’

Art Sounds. Courtesy: Angela Zonunpari

“It’s stressful, but it’s kind of fun,” Dickson said.

“It’s a mix of soundscapes, to original music, to storytelling, to interviews; basically, anything that fits sound or audio production,” Zonunpari said.

Writer for the gallery Angela Zonunpari says his exhibit was created as a safe way for people to enjoy this year’s gallery.

“We invited artists to produce shows in studio that’s either a live recording or send pre-recorded shows inspired by art-making,” Zonunpari said.

Throughout the week, every evening, the gallery will host a 4-hour broadcast. Each artist has a 30-minute block of time to air their shows. To air the broadcast, they’re collaborating with online radio station the Rock Garden Tour.

“We love challenging artists to move outside their comfort zones and try new things,” Zonunpari said.

Dickson’s first show is an audio adventure through the Badlands.

“My other show is going to be a cooking show – almost like something you would see on tv, but you have to follow it with your ears rather than your eyes,” Dickson said.

Art Sounds. Courtesy: Angela Zonunpari

While the pandemic still plays a factor in our lives, this provides a sound way to enjoy local art.

“If you find something new that comes your way, such as ‘Art Sounds,’ go for it. Try something new and see what happens,” Dickson said.

Art Sounds airs every night this week. It starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.