SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The future of the Delbridge Museum of Natural History at the Great Plains Zoo remains uncertain as a workgroup met again to devise a possible solution.

The Museum was closed in August because arsenic was detected in about 80% of the roughly 150 taxidermy mounts.

The group comprises city councilors, city and zoo officials, and some community members. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has asked the group to develop a recommendation for what to do with the aging collection.

Today, the group decided to move ahead with a plan to assess the condition of each and every specimen. The group felt it was worth 55-thousand dollars to have A.M. Art Conservation review the collection and advise on what could be done. A.M. Art Conservation advises museums all over the country.

Initial estimates from other companies to restore the mounts, mitigate the arsenic, and build glass partitions are adding up to millions of dollars.

Some of the specimens are likely beyond repair. The city cannot sell the collection but may be able to donate it.

So far, there has been some interest from out-of-state museums. However, South Dakota law prevents the collection from being moved out of state.

Some members will look at working with state lawmakers to change the law.

They are looking at all options, trying to find the best path forward.