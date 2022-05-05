SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather is starting to feel more like spring, and downtown Sioux Falls is set to host one of its signature events.

Downtown Sioux Falls is bustling with activity every First Friday.

“It’s really a day out of the month that a lot of businesses rally around, so they might have special deals or promotions or events,” DTSF Community Outreach Manager Sadie Swier said.

This First Friday, Downtown Sioux Falls will kick off its summer events season with the Art & Wine Walk.

“It’s really all in the name. It’s all about highlighting local artists in 31 different locations, mostly small businesses in downtown, and it includes samples of wine,” Swier said.

“It gives exposure to so many artists in our community and it shows our community how important art is to our daily lives,” Rehfeld’s Art & Framing General Manager Erin Castle said.

Erin Castle is the General Manager at Rehfeld’s Art & Framing.

“We definitely double or triple the foot traffic in here, especially for the Art & Wine Walk,” Castle said.

Each of the 31 participating businesses will offer wine, entertainment, art and conversation with the local artists.

“Talk about their work and where it comes from, how long they’ve been doing these things. It just gives us an opportunity to reach out to the community and get them involved,” Castle said.

“It’s bringing people together and again kicking off the summer events season in downtown,” Swier said.

An art and wine event that could spill over throughout downtown.

“Even though it’s just 31 that’s on the list and on the brochure, there’s definitely more businesses that’ll be having some First Friday fun,” Swier said.

The Art & Wine Walk runs from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at businesses throughout downtown Sioux Falls.