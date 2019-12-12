Art and poetry show features pieces from Sioux Falls students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Vision and Voice Art Show and Poetry Slam this Friday is showcasing the struggles and triumphs of local students.

Joe Foss senior Gracie Sanders spent two years of her life addicted to meth. She says it turned her into an angry monster. Sanders will be sharing her story through a poem Friday night.

“Completely changed my life and I’m doing so much better in school. Myself in general, I’m such a better person than I was before,” Sanders said.

The students have been working all week on their art and poetry. The show is free and open to the public Friday night from 6-8 p.m. at Axtell Park.