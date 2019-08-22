Art Alley gained a new mural with a message

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A new piece of art was recently added to the Rapid City Art Alley. It was created by students and police, depicting an important message.

A black silhouette of an officer with a bright yellow badge shelters a young Lakota girl with an umbrella from the rain.

“There was a lot of ideas that were thrown around and this is what we came up with. We are trying to get the youth more involved and to build relationships. The rain is all the bad stuff that happens, the umbrella is protecting the little girl, and the policeman, which Eric was the model for,” Herrington said.

The project, here on Art Alley in Rapid City, is a collaboration between different organizations, two of them being the Rapid City Police Department and Youth Voices in Prevention.

“That was our purpose was to build a relationship with our youth that we have in our groups and every youth actually so that they don’t feel uncomfortable going to them or to relate with them,” Herrington said.

Officers often answer calls for domestic abuse.

“A police officer behind this uniform behind the badge, we live in Rapid City too and we are just part of this community, another part that we hope that we can build this trust and really do serve and protect,” Officer Dwyer said.

And those who walk by the mural notice it, including Colleen and Loyal Brezny.

“The blue is so blue and how they laid the blue out and the child, the umbrella, all of it was just moving to me and it’s so well done,” Colleen Brezny said.

Youth Voices in Prevention plans to create more anti-domestic violence murals in the future. To follow their upcoming creations, check out this link to their website.