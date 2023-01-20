SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted in Sioux Falls Thursday.

Court documents show seven people have been arrested and face multiple charges involving drug possession, selling drugs, guns and obstruction of law enforcement. In a court hearing, a prosecutor said police believe Bradmon Alexander, 35, and Mackenzie Zimmerman, 33, were the biggest meth and fentanyl dealers in Sioux Falls.

Bradmon Alexander Mackenzie Zimmerman

Alexander, who was released from prison in June, faces 10 charges and has a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Zimmerman faces nine charges and has a $25,000 cash-only bond set.

Others arrested include Jennifer Gatter (45), Brian Gillette (34), Danielle Jensen (20), Michael Lagg (31) and Shang Williams (53).

Jennifer Gatter Brian Gillette Danielle Jensen Michael Lagg Shang Williams

