BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — 3 teens are accused of recent break-ins in the Brookings area.

Tips led authorities to search homes in Brookings and Brookings County last week. That’s when they found a pistol that had been reported stolen. Another gun was found last Friday as police carried out a search warrant.

Police took two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old boy into custody. They also arrested a 39-year-old woman on various charges.

Police say they are still looking for a stolen .22 pistol. Anyone who finds that gun should call police.