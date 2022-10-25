KINGSBURY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Several people were arrested after stealing something from a vehicle in Lake Preston.

According to the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Sunday.

A person reported that a couple of people in a dark-colored pickup took something from a vehicle.

The pickup was found and stopped in Arlington. The item was found inside and the people were arrested.

You are asked to call the sheriff’s office if you have had anything taken or saw the people in the pickup acting suspiciously.