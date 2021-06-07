Arrests made in connection with 2 separate incidents that involved an assault on officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday, serving and protecting turned dangerous for police in Sioux Falls. Monday night, two people are in jail accused of attacking police officers in two separate incidents.

On Friday night, officers were tracking down a stolen SUV when they spotted it at an apartment complex on West 11th Street.

It was empty However, police then spotted another stolen SUV driving by. Investigators say officers ordered the vehicle to stop, but instead the driver rammed the squad car.

“Pushing it back towards officers who had to retreat from the vehicle as it was getting hit,” Lt. Jon Thum with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the stolen RAV 4 sped away, and was later spotted near 60th North and Bahnson.

The driver crashed on a gravel road and then got out and ran. It was pitch black out, so officers brought in a drone. It helped them track down the suspect and keep officers safe.

“Because really what we’re looking for is not a surprise confrontation with someone you want to be able to eliminate that as much as we can especially in open fields like that,” Thum said.

Justice Bravehawk is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated eluding, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and drug possession.

This is not the first time she’s been in trouble. According to court documents, officers have arrested Bravehawk 6 times in the past year, on several charges from escape to assault with a deadly weapon.

Friday’s second assault on law enforcement took place near Minnesota and Bennett – on the north side of town.

Police were called to a disturbance in a backyard. The officer tried to detain Joshua Goodbird, who appeared intoxicated.

Police say Goodbird pushed and kicked the officer and tried to grab his gun. The officer was able to control Goodbird until backup arrived.

“A serious incident when someone tries to grab an officers firearm, it’s something we train for again, but again a serious incident and something that puts officers at risk when stuff like that happens,” Thum said.