Arrests made in connection to Christmas Eve homicide in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve night.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Elias Richard is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Vernall Marshall. The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue in central Rapid City.

The fatal shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, when officers arriving on scene found Marshall lying in the street. He later died at the hospital, officials say.

Police say three other people, 42-year-old Masheka Barnett, 20-year-old Kaleb Lukkes and 19-year-old Clint Marshall are also charged with what police call offenses related to the incident.

The Rapid City Police Department says the U.S. Marshals Service and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests.