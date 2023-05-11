BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office arrested two people in connection with multiple Brookings County burglaries.

Police arrested 32-year-old Quentin Schmidt and 27-year-old Breanna Pearson. Both have been charged with possession, distribution, Grand theft and burglary.

Breanna Pearson Quentin Schmidt

On May 1, Brookings County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant after an investigation of burglaries in nearby towns.

During the search, meth, drug paraphernalia, guns and many stolen items were recovered in connection with the burglaries.

The sheriff’s office then issued arrest warrants for both Pearson and Schmidt who fled the area during the time of the search.