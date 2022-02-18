CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Custer County are warning residents about a scam where the caller claims they have a warrant for their arrest.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says the caller will pretend to be with the department. They can also make the call look like it is coming from local law enforcement or 911.

The scammer will tell the person they have a warrant for a traffic violation, missed jury duty, or other minor infractions. They say the person can either turn themselves in or pay a reduced fine with an eGift card.

The sheriff’s office says even though they will make calls to inform someone about a warrant, they will never ask for payment over the phone or offer to negotiate a reduced payment.