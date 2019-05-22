Arrest warrant issued in relation to the shooting outside of the Minnehaha County Jail

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant in relation to the shooting that happened outside the Minnehaha County Jail on Tuesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old George Lee Rinzy.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation prepared an Affidavit in Support of an Arrest Warrant, leading to a Criminal Complaint being filed with 8 different counts.

The criminal charges were brought by Minnehaha County State's Attorney, Aaron

McGowan, and will be prosecuted by his office.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing their independent investigation of the shooting.

Here's a look at the charges:

