Arrest warrant issued for Sioux Falls priest

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Sioux Falls priest.



Father David Desmond, is wanted on charges of grand theft.

Father Desmond, who was a pastor at St. Mary Catholic church, was indicted last week by a grand jury.

According to the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese, Father Desmond was confronted about his inattentiveness, including repeated absences from the parish last year.

In July, he resigned his duties as a pastor and was placed on leave.



Shortly after that, the parish started reviewing its financial records and noticed some irregularities, which included questionable bank disbursements and Father Desmond’s use of altered or duplicated receipts when submitting for reimbursements.

Based on an independent audit, it discovered over $95,000 worth of questionable disbursements over a five year period.

So the St. Mary Catholic church turned that information over to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office and he was indicted last week.

So far, Father Desmond hasn’t turned himself in.

The church is holding a public meeting Thursday night at 7 to answer any questions that parishioners may have.