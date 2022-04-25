SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An arrest warrant was issued today for a man who failed to show up for sentencing in a drug and money laundering case.

According to court documents, Joel Mickey Lopez admitted to distributing meth in South Dakota in 2019.

He also admitted to concealing and disguising money transactions related to the drug dealing.

Six other people were involved with this case with sentences ranging from three years to thirty years.

Lopez was supposed to be sentenced at the Federal Courthouse in Sioux Falls this morning, but did now show.