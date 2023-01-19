SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Authorities are looking for a Clark County man in connection with a missing 9-year-old girl.

48-year-old Jeffery Yexley is wanted for kidnapping. This week authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

In online court records, Yexley is listed in a guardianship case involving Brooklyn Ford. There was a hearing on Friday, which was the same day Ford disappeared.

The 9-year-old is currently listed on the state’s missing persons clearinghouse website.

Ford was last seen at Bradley Christian School and was wearing a red tie-dyed sweatshirt, a blue and black coat and carrying a black backpack.

Yexley also has a warrant for failing to appear in court this week on drug charges. The Day County case allegedly involves meth and drug paraphernalia.