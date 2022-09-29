SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing someone.

Police say 35-year-old Edward Cottier Jr. was visiting a home around 7 last night when he attacked a man, repeatedly punching him and then hitting him with a bat.

Afterward, Cottier allegedly took the victim’s phone, which had a 9-1-1 call going.

“During the initial assault the victim was trying to call 911, the dispatchers had heard some struggle and heard some voices talking briefly before the phone stopped,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Cottier is charged with aggravated assault, theft, robbery, and a drug charge, along with a parole violation.