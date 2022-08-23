SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement has made two arrests and beefed up security after two incidents at the Central States Fair in Rapid City this week.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Kasey John Arehart, 18, of Rapid City, was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the arrests stem from shots fired at two vehicles at about 11:58 p.m. Monday near Lacrosse and Centre Street as the fair was closing. No one was injured.

A juvenile was arrested for possession of stolen firearm earlier on Monday night during a reported disturbance on the midway at the fair, the sheriff’s office said. The firearm has been reported stolen in 2020 from an unlocked vehicle.

The fair entry gates will close to new admissions at 10 tonight. Also, the public will also see an increased presence of law enforcement and security measures for the remainder of the fair. The fair ends on Aug. 27, according to its website.