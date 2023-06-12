SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man was arrested Friday night following an incident where knives were thrown at police officers.

A call came into the SFPD for a man allegedly threatening people with a knife near the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. The officer assigned to the airport responded and called for assistance. The suspect fled on a bicycle from the area, where several officers intercepted and stopped him.

The suspect was non-compliant and agitated. Police worked to de-escalate the situation. The suspect then produced several knives from his pockets and began throwing them at police officers.

Officers deployed a taser on the suspect, which was effective.

William Crossdog, 57, was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing police and obstructing police. He was placed on an emergency mental hold.