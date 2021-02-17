Arrest made in October 2020 Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened in October of 2020 in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the 1500 block of South Doodler Drive. It was initially reported as a burglary, but ended up being two people that knew each other and were having a disagreement.

The disagreement escalated and the victim, Jarell King, ended up being shot in the upper torso. King was transported to the hospital where he died about a week later due to injuries sustained in the shooting.

Court papers say Marcus Anderson was watching his girlfriend’s young son at a home on the east side of Sioux Falls, when the child’s father showed up.

Anderson repeatedly told police Jarell King had a gun and he had to wrestle it away from him. Anderson claimed he was scared so he shot King. Anderson told police he had never seen or touched the gun before the incident.

Investigators sent the weapon in for DNA testing and found Anderson’s DNA both inside and outside of the gun. They also learned the weapon had been taken from Anderson’s ex girlfriend.

The suspect, Marcus Jerrell Anderson was arrested on Wednesday, February 17. Anderson is facing a first degree manslaughter charge and felony possession of a firearm.

Authorities say they had to wait for forensic evidence to come back to make an arrest.