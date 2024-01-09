SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second suspect in a Sioux Falls carjacking has been arrested, nearly two months after the crime.

Twenty-four-year-old Ronald Goodsell the III was booked into the Minnehaha County jail earlier this week.

Police say surveillance video and social media connected Goodsell and 22-year-old Elijah Barse to a vehicle theft on November 18th.

Ronald Allen Goodsell III Ellijah Barse

The two are accused of forcing a man out of his running vehicle while it was parked in the driveway.

Court documents say one of the men showed a gun, told the victim to get out of the car and threatened to shoot if he turned around.

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Barse was arrested a few days later.

Both men are currently in jail facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, robbery, grand theft and eluding.