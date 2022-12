SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a robbery we first told you about yesterday.

Police say they used surveillance video to find the suspect.

Officers say 25-year-old Meron Berhe robbed the One Stop liquor store on West 12th Street at gunpoint Sunday evening.

Police found Berhe inside a room near 12th Street and Willow. Swat and negotiators were called in and Berhe eventually surrendered.

They found the gun in the room. it was a BB gun.