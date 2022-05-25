LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have arrested a person in connection to a Tuesday evening crash in Lincoln County.

A 23-year-old Harrisburg resident was arrested following a two-vehicle crash along Highway 115 at 271st street. The person is charged with DUI 3rd offense, abuse and neglect of a child, driving while revoked, careless driving, failure to maintain financial responsibility and use of child restraints.

The 16-year-old passenger of the other vehicle was cited for careless driving.