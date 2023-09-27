ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — There is an arrest in connection with a hit and run investigation in Aberdeen.

Police say officers took Luis Lambert Pons, 49, into custody Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe he was driving a truck that hit two boys on bicycles Friday evening.

Security video from a nearby business shows the pickup truck traveling eastbound and entering the intersection of 6th Avenue Southeast and State Street. The light is yellow and turns red just as the truck enters the intersection. The truck hit two boys on their bicycles in the crosswalk. The pick-up was motionless for about 12 seconds, and then the driver took off, leaving the two boys behind. One of the boys was taken to the hospital.

Police say Pons has been charged with Hit & Run Resulting in Injury (class 6 felony) and is currently being held at the Brown County Jail. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.