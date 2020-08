SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have made an arrest in connection with the homicide that happened Friday night in the area of Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Related Content UPDATE: Police investigating a homicide at Sioux Falls gas station

Authorities arrested 32-year-old William Christopher Little, of Sioux Falls, without incident in Wagner on Sunday.

Little was arrested for second degree murder and first degree manslaughter.

Police say more information will be made during Monday’s briefing.