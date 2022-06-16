SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of shooting at two teenagers 10 days ago, but the arrest wasn’t actually for the shooting.

Police arrested 20-year-old Artavius Gregerabdo yesterday on meth and obstruction charges.

They later discovered he was also the suspect in the June 6th shooting. Investigators say the 20-year-old was in an argument when he shot a gun at two nearby teens.

The kids were not hurt.

He faces a long list of charges including aggravated assault and possessing a firearm with a prior violent conviction.