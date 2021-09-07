Arrest made in connection with gunshots fired at Cherry Rock Park in August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a man connected with reports of gunshots back in August.

Investigators say it started when two men agreed to fight at Cherry Rock Park. After the fight was over, the two men drove to an apartment complex on the east side of Sioux Falls.

That’s when police say the suspect’s brother opened fire at the victim.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Randle on Monday night for aggravated assault and discharge at a vehicle.

Officers are still looking for Jeremy’s brother, 30-year-old Jermaine Maurice Randle.