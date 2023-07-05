SIOUX FALLS, S.D.S (KELO) — A 19-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of stabbing a man in the neck in a restaurant drive-through.

We first told you about the crime last month. A passenger in a car had stabbed and cut the driver several times, but the victim was expected to survive.

At the time, the authorities were still looking for the suspect.

Police arrested Dominque Gibbons on Monday.

He faces four charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gibbons appeared in court today and the judge set his bond at $20,000 cash only.