RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Rapid City man is behind bars in connection with several burglaries and stolen vehicles.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says it received several reports of thefts in the Rapid Valley area on July 6th.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Edgar Bear Runner for Burglary, vehicle theft, and entry into a vehicle.

Authorities say additional charges may be pending.