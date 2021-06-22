Arrest made in connection with a string of car thefts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have made an arrest in connection with a string of car thefts.

Investigators say 28-year-old Todd Peltier is accused of stealing cars that were left unlocked with the keys still inside.

Officers say they’ve seen him several times driving stolen vehicles, but when they would try to stop him, he would take off at a high rate of speed.

Police finally found him at an apartment complex along South Cleveland Avenue.

Other people told authorities he was inside and had a gun with him. Officers called in the SWAT team, however, Peltier came out on his own.

“He’s suspected of stealing multiple cars and his thing is looking for the unlocked cars with the keys inside of it so we believe that there is quite a few stolen vehicles that he’s responsible for,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls police said.

Clemens says Peltier could face more charges as they investigate the stolen cars.